The Senate on Thursday heard that over 3,000 Nigerians are currently held captivity by dare-devil kidnappers in parts of the northern states.
The startling revelation forced the upper chamber to summon the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to appear before it next …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2UEuR5z
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The startling revelation forced the upper chamber to summon the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to appear before it next …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2UEuR5z
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[62]