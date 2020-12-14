Politics Senate uncovers how ministry spent N14m for pens, N46m for letter heads | The Guardian Nigeria News – Guardian News


guardian.ng

Senate uncovers how ministry spent N14m for pens, N46m for letter heads | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News

• N56m For Supply Of Tonners The Senate has unraveled spending spree by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources to the tune of N14.5million just for the supply of Schneider pens, N46million for its letter headed papers and N56million for the supply of tonners. The exorbitant amounts shocked members...
guardian.ng
 

