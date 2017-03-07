Abubakar Girei, former Senator representing Adamawa Central Senatorial Zone from 1999 to 2003 has asked Igbos to decide what they really want - Nigerian Presidency or sovereign Biafra? Girei in an interview with The Sun newspaper, blamed Igbo Politicians for allowing ill informed persons among them, champion the Biafra cause to their detriment. He said, ''This is making them to lose out in many fronts in this country. Unless and until the Igbo come out and identify solely with the Federal Republic of Nigeria as one united entity, I don’t see how an Igbo man will aspire and succeed in being president of Nigeria. I don’t see it. ''You cannot be talking about Biafra, and then be talking about being President of Nigeria.'' Girei also described Igbos as the greatest beneficiaries of this country. ''In fact, they are the owners of this country. I know the generality of the people from South- east in particular, where the noise about Biafra is coming from, are totally not in support of the breakup of this country because they know they own Nigeria, the bigger, the better for all of us. ''Go to my village, you will find them there. Go to anywhere in this country, they are there, living comfortably, owning properties. There is no single tribe in this country that can boast of that,'' he said.