Abu Ibrahim, Senator representing Kastina South and Alhaji Amiru Tukur, House of Representatives member representing Bakori/Danja Federal constituency were mobbed at an event organized by their party, the All Progressives Congress, APC in Funtua, Kastina state. NAN reports that the event was part of APC rally where the ruling party was accepting those defectng from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) among others but it ended abruptly. Angry youths chanting “Bamaso Abu Ibrahim’’ threw stones and shoes at dignitaries and entertainers invited to perform at the event. miru Tukur sustained injury while Abu Ibrahim, along with some of his aides and supporters, who were trying to rescue the senator, were also assaulted. It took the combined teams of security personnel to rescue the politicians.