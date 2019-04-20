The Federal High Court, Katsina has voided the nomination of the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representative member representing Bakori/ Danja Federal Constituency, Amiru Idris.
Justice Hadiza Shagari on Friday ruled that Engineer Yakubu Danja is the party’s rightful candidate for the election since he scored …
