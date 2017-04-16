Abu Ibrahim, Senator representing Kastina South has debunked media reports claiming that he was attacked by angry youths. READ: Senator Ibrahim, Hon. Tukur Attacked By Angry Kastina Youths According to DAILY TRUST, Sen Ibrahim said attack report is the work of political rivals. “We were in Funtua to receive the over 5,000 decampees from the PDP and in such gathering you are bound to see different shapes of people with different political opinions and hear all manners. “I was called to speak and I spoke and there were people chanting ’bama so’ meaning ‘we don’t want’ and several others were equally chanting ‘sai baba’ meaning ‘only Baba’. “At the gathering I sighted somebody who has challenged me politically several times and has never won any election, and he is known for the use of political thugs, it was then I suspected something was wrong and shortly my attention was called to the fact that there are some youths with arms and advised to join the convoy of the Governor which i did at the end of the rally. “But contrary to social media reports, nothing happened to me or any of my cars as reported and I know this is the handiwork of my political rival and some of those known for political thuggery in PDP who now claim to be members of the APC. “I have contested election four times as an opposition and I have won landslide all the times, I have never rigged any election and I have never used political thugs to win election. “Some people who contested election and lost are after me but I will never succumb to thuggery and I will never fall victim of their antics. “Some people are known for the use of thuggery from PDP who has never won election and have now joined us and must have joined us with such way of life, but I know that Funtua people are peace loving people,'' the Senator said.