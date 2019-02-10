The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have seized the international passport of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Joe Agi, who is being investigated for allegedly paying $30,000 into a domiciliary account of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.
