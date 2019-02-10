Metro Senior Lawyer’s Passport Seized Over CJN Onnoghen’s $30,000 – OluFamous.Com

#1
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have seized the international passport of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Joe Agi, who is being investigated for allegedly paying $30,000 into a domiciliary account of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The passport seizure is aimed …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2Bnz5I3

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top