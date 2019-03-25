Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has traced a car, allegedly owned by Walter Onnoghen, the embattled chief justice of Nigeria, CJN, to Joe Agi, a senior advocate of Nigeria, SAN.
Justice Onnoghen The anti-graft agency said it believed that the alleged car was a gift from …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2JDli6O
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Justice Onnoghen The anti-graft agency said it believed that the alleged car was a gift from …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2JDli6O
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]