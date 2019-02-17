Entertainment Serena Williams Throws Daughter A HUGE Party – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
She revealed last year that she wouldn’t be celebrating her daughter Olympia’s first birthday as she is a Jehovah’s Witness.

But Serena Williams proved that a party any other time wasn’t off the cards, showing her daughter with a barnyard and …



via Ladun Liadi’s Blog: News, Exclusives, Relationships, Everything You Need To Know – http://bit.ly/2BFFcYm

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top