Metro Seven Killed as Gunmen Attack Plateau Communities – Thisdaylive

#1
Seven persons have again been following attacks by gunmen on to communities in Barki Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The latest attacks occurred on Sunday night in two up communities of Dorong and Nding, within the area council. Five of the victims, who …



Read more via Thisdaylive – http://bit.ly/2TlhMxE

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[32]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top