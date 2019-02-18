A Kaduna state lawmaker, Shehu Sani has also reacted to a recent statement by President Muhammadu Buhari, currently gathering a storm.
Buhari, during the APC national caucus meeting which held at the party’s secretary in Abuja on Monday, said anyone who causes trouble by hijacking ballot boxes, will …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2GPF8Zi
Get More Nigeria Political News
Buhari, during the APC national caucus meeting which held at the party’s secretary in Abuja on Monday, said anyone who causes trouble by hijacking ballot boxes, will …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2GPF8Zi
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]