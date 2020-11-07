In Nigeria News today headlines include
- Shelve your plans or be ready to face the law, Lagos tells protesters - The Cable
- Nigerian Govt launches VASA report to stop child mortality – P.M. News
- Police withdraw escorts from Fani-Kayode, Christ Embassy, others [FULL LIST] - Daily Post
- Pastor Chris Oyakhilome: It's Not Trump That They Hate, It's You, The Christians - Nairaland
- BREAKING: JOE BIDEN WINS Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States, CNN projects, after a victory in Pennsylvania - CNN
- Kamala Harris makes history as first woman of color elected US vice-president - Guardian
https://www.thecable.ng/shelve-your-plans-or-be-ready-to-face-the-law-lagos-tells-protesters
https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2020/11/06/nigerian-govt-launches-vasa-report-to-stop-child-mortality/
https://dailypost.ng/2020/11/07/police-withdraw-escorts-from-fani-kayode-christ-embassy-others-full-list/
https://www.nairaland.com/6239753/pastor-chris-oyakhilome-not-trump
https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2020/11/07/politics/joe-biden-wins-us-presidential-election/index.html?__twitter_impression=true
https://t.co/c3BDOpyMJZ
