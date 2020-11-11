Video Sanwo-Olu Plans To Scrap Pension For Ex-Lagos Governors, Deputies - Nigeria News Links


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Sanwo-Olu Plans To Scrap Pension For Ex-Lagos Governors, Deputies - Channels Tv
  • Buhari reinstates Ogundipe as UNILAG VC - The Cable
  • I’m leaving PDP for APC, Umahi tells Secondus, others - Punch Newspaper
  • 2023: I will become President like Joe Biden – Pastor Tunde Bakare - Daily Post
  • Kaduna Ex-Gov, Balarabe Musa, is dead - Punch Newspaper
  • Dasukigate: We Spent ₦2.2 Billion On Prayers Against Boko Haram – Adariko – Premium Times News

Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News




Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Politics - UPDATED: Sanwo-Olu Plans To Scrap Pension For Ex-Lagos Governors, Deputies - Channels Tv

https://www.channelstv.com/2020/11/10/sanwo-olu-plans-to-scrap-pension-for-ex-lagos-governors-deputies/
Metro - BREAKING: Buhari reinstates Ogundipe as UNILAG VC - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/buhari-reinstates-ogundipe-as-unilag-vc
Politics - I’m leaving PDP for APC, Umahi tells Secondus, others - Punch Newspaper

https://punchng.com/im-leaving-pdp-for-apc-umahi-tells-secondus-others/
Politics - 2023: I will become President like Joe Biden – Pastor Tunde Bakare - Daily Post

https://t.co/dRbUMxNgQq?amp=1
Politics - UPDATED: Kaduna Ex-Gov, Balarabe Musa, is dead - Punch Newspaper

https://punchng.com/updated-kaduna-ex-gov-balarabe-musa-is-dead/
Metro - Dasukigate: We Spent ₦2.2 Billion On Prayers Against Boko Haram – Adariko – Premium Times News

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/425566-dasukigate-dasukis-accomplice-said-he-spent-n2-2-billion-for-prayers-against-boko-haram-efcc.html
