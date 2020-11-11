In Nigeria News today headlines include
- Sanwo-Olu Plans To Scrap Pension For Ex-Lagos Governors, Deputies - Channels Tv
- Buhari reinstates Ogundipe as UNILAG VC - The Cable
- I’m leaving PDP for APC, Umahi tells Secondus, others - Punch Newspaper
- 2023: I will become President like Joe Biden – Pastor Tunde Bakare - Daily Post
- Kaduna Ex-Gov, Balarabe Musa, is dead - Punch Newspaper
- Dasukigate: We Spent ₦2.2 Billion On Prayers Against Boko Haram – Adariko – Premium Times News
