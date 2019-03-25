Metro Shiite leader El-Zakzaky’s trial resumes today in Kaduna – TODAY.NG

The trial of the embattled leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, resumes on Monday at the Kaduna State High court. The IMN leader is currently facing trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disruption of public peace, among other charges. He …



