Metro Shocking: United Kingdom still has an African colony - Pm News

#1
Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth: There is still a British Colony in Africa
Africa’s decolonisation is far from being complete as the United Kingdom holds onto an archipelago, a group of islands in the Indian ocean as its colony. And this is despite UN resolution asking the old colonialist to leave.

Boris-Johnson-and-Queen-Elizabeth-I-am-sorry-your-Majesty-.jpg

read more
 
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top