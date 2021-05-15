  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Video Nigeria News (5/15/2021) Top 10 headlines this week | #NBWeekly


J

jade

Jadesola Oshin
Curators
Nigeria News Weekly headlines include
  • $153 million, 80 houses recovered from Diezani —EFCC boss - Punch Newspapers
  • Buhari asks Israel, Palestine to respect human rights - People's Gazette
  • ICPC declares Buhari’s son-in-law wanted over alleged $65m fraud – Legit.ng
  • 2021 UTME set for postponement – JAMB registrar Oloyede - PM News
  • Lai Mohammed under ‘fire’ for saying FG has capacity to crush insurgents, bandits – Daily Post Nigeria
  • Lawan tackles southern governors, asks them to restructure their states - The Cable
  • Some northern governors assist bandits in kidnapping: Gov. Bala Mohammed - Peoples Gazette
  • U.S. says fully vaccinated Americans can return to life without masks – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
  • UK prime minister, Boris Johnson under investigation over Â£15,000 island getaway – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
  • Queen Elizabeth announces plan to ban LGBTQ conversion therapy in her first major event since Philip’s death – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
Video Highlights to weekly Nigeria News


Links to Top Weekly Nigeria News
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Metro - Buhari asks Israel, Palestine to respect human rights - People's Gazette

https://t.co/brBo7TSxYW
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Politics - Lawan tackles southern governors, asks them to restructure their states - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/newspaper-headlines-lawan-faults-southern-governors-over-clamour-for-restructuring
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Politics - Some northern governors assist bandits in kidnapping: Gov. Bala Mohammed - Peoples Gazette

https://t.co/wik85xQKAu
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 
Last edited:

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top