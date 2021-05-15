Nigeria News Weekly headlines include
- $153 million, 80 houses recovered from Diezani —EFCC boss - Punch Newspapers
- Buhari asks Israel, Palestine to respect human rights - People's Gazette
- ICPC declares Buhari’s son-in-law wanted over alleged $65m fraud – Legit.ng
- 2021 UTME set for postponement – JAMB registrar Oloyede - PM News
- Lai Mohammed under ‘fire’ for saying FG has capacity to crush insurgents, bandits – Daily Post Nigeria
- Lawan tackles southern governors, asks them to restructure their states - The Cable
- Some northern governors assist bandits in kidnapping: Gov. Bala Mohammed - Peoples Gazette
- U.S. says fully vaccinated Americans can return to life without masks – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
- UK prime minister, Boris Johnson under investigation over Â£15,000 island getaway – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
- Queen Elizabeth announces plan to ban LGBTQ conversion therapy in her first major event since Philip’s death – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
