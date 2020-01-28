Singer Burna Boy has finally reacted after losing the most prestigious award to Angelique Kidjo of Benin.
He wrote; I LOVE YOU FOREVER @ANGELIQUEKIDJO AND EVERY SINGLE PERSON THAT ROOTED FOR ME....
via TobiVibes – https://ift.tt/2uCksQE
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
He wrote; I LOVE YOU FOREVER @ANGELIQUEKIDJO AND EVERY SINGLE PERSON THAT ROOTED FOR ME....
via TobiVibes – https://ift.tt/2uCksQE
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 20.4 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[45]