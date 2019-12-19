Entertainment Singer Davido excited as his son with Chioma officially becomes US citizen – Legit.ng

#1
Nigerian singer Davido recently has taken to social media to announce that his third child, David Ifeanyi Adeleke Jnr is now officially an American citizen. Recall earlier on, Legit.ng reported the news of how the singer and his fiancee, 24-year-old Chioma Rowland welcomed their baby boy on October 20 in a …

Davido and Chioma.jpg

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2S9flBe

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top