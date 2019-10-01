Justforex_nb_campaign

General Health Skin-lightening creams could damage health – Newtelegraph

#1
Consumers have been cautioned to steer clear of skin- lightening creams over the danger they pose to the populace using them.

According to the Local Government Association in the United Kingdom (UK), which issued the warning, skin lightening creams should be “avoided at all costs,” based on their bleaching agent …

cream.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph https://ift.tt/2mxZDlG
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

287
Top