Metro Slay Queen Leaves Baby In Hot Car To Die As She Goes To Party – Naijaloaded

#1
A 23-year-old woman identified as Lovily Johnson has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after she left her baby in hot car for 3 days while partying hard in town.

Lovily Johnson from Michigan, USA, left her 6-month-old baby Noah in her …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2Rltkzy

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[58]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top