Entertainment Small Doctor Disables Comments Shortly After Endorsing President Buhari – Naijaloaded

#1
Nigerian musician, Adekunle Temitope, aka Small Doctor have disabled his comments, shortly after endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for re-election in next week’s presidential polls.

Small Doctor who made the endorsement on his official Instagram account on Saturday. He …



via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2E2Pq6Q

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[35]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top