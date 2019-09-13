Entertainment So cute!…..Davido cradles Chioma’s baby bump shortly after proposing to her (photo) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

Davido was over the moon this evening as he asked the love of his life, Chioma, to be his wife. She answered Yes.

The 27-year-old singer is pictured cradling Chioma’s baby bump shortly after he popped the question in the presence of their close friends....

