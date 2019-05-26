Metro SO SAD!! Two MOUAU Students Drown During Pool Party – Naijaloaded

Two Veterinary Medicine students of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, have died after drowning in a swimming pool during a party.

The incident happened, last night, during a birthday party at Kenvilles hotel, Umuahia. The deceased have …



