Yes, the Catalans managed to win the Spanish Cup, but they finished only in the 3 place in La Liga. This result was the worst in more than 10 years. Moreover, if you look at the livescore of the latest soccer matches, it is worth noting that the Blaugranas still looked good at the end of the season. The first half of the campaign was a real disappointment for fans. It was then that Koeman's players looked especially vulnerable.
This summer, the next big changes are coming in Barcelona. The club already wants to get rid of many players who are older or simply didn’t live up to the expectations of the fans. Among them:
Messi is already 34, so it becomes more and more difficult to spend a long busy season without rest. The Argentinean definitely won’t be completely replaced, so Barcelona is forced to change its format. Study the predictions, and you will be able to find out how it will affect today's football results of the team.
Surely, it will also be difficult for the Catalans to fight for the title next season. However, if the team manages to show its very best, and Messi is in excellent shape, then it will definitely give a real combat to its competitors. This is especially likely given the fact that the opponents are also getting weaker now.
- Pjanić;
- Coutinho;
- Dembélé;
- Griezmann;
- Umtiti.
As for the Catalans, as long as they have Messi, the team will be considered as one of the main contenders for victory in all competitions. However, Leo needs good partners to support him in the attack group. It is likely that the management of the Catalan club will try to sign such players this summer.
