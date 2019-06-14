Amnesty International has said it has new evidence showing that the Sudan Government forces have continued to commit war crimes and other serious human rights violations on its citizens.
To bring awareness to these war crimes and human rights violations, everyone is changing their avatars to a plain block …
Read more via BellaNaija – http://bit.ly/2WGHanM
Get more World News
To bring awareness to these war crimes and human rights violations, everyone is changing their avatars to a plain block …
Read more via BellaNaija – http://bit.ly/2WGHanM
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]