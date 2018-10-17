Son of the elderly woman whose leg was crushed by some boys who were high on codeine, has reacted to the report which left him sad.
According to the son of the woman, his mother is lying helplessly at Igogbi with her legs crushed for …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Erhgfa
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to the son of the woman, his mother is lying helplessly at Igogbi with her legs crushed for …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Erhgfa
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]