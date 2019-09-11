World South Africa offers Nine black rhinos to Tanzania – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Tanzanian authorities received nine black rhinos offered by South African authorities to improve the East African country’s tourism.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Adolf Mkenda, who received the rhinos at the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA), said the animals, in the list …

rhino.JPG

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/34utFrw

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top