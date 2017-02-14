South Africa’s Cape Town International Airport has been ranked best in Africa by a reputable Canadian travel and hospitality firm. This was as a result of survey conducted by Sleeping in Airports on best airports around the world. The survey released on February 8 2017, had in October 2016 asked travellers to rate airports worldwide on their overall experience on factors like comfort, services; security, customer service and cleanliness. A statement on their website revealed that Cape Town International Airport is a long-standing fan favourite. Travellers are consistently happy with the terminals’ cleanliness and simplicity – and they’re pleased with the helpful and friendly staff. Amenities like 4 hours of free Wi-Fi, a few pay-to-use lounges, a small budget-friendly grocery store and a library are other welcome additions, not often seen in terminals across the continent. Kigali International Airport, Rwanda (KGL) came the second on the list as best airport in Africa and number one in East Africa. Below is a list of the Top 10 Best Airports in Africa as voted by travellers in the 2016 Airport Survey: 1.Cape Town International Airport, South Africa (CPT) 2.Kigali International Airport, Rwanda (KGL) 3.Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam (Port Louis) International Airport, Mauritius (MRU) 4.Johannesburg O.R. Tambo International Airport, South Africa (JNB) 5.Algiers Houari Boumediene International Airport, Algeria (ALG) 6.Durban King Shaka International Airport, South Africa (DUR) 7.Rabat-Sale International Airport, Morocco (RBA) 8.Oujda Angads International Airport, Morocco (OUD) 9.Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Kenya (NBO) 10.Cairo International Airport, Egypt (CAI)