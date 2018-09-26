In a bid to boost tourism to the country, South Africa is finalising a number of visa waiver agreements with other countries, allowing travellers to enter the country without a visa.
This announcement was made by Minister of Home Affairs, Malusi Gigaba on Tuesday in Pretoria.
Citizens from countries which will now no longer require a visa to travel to SA include Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Iran, Lebanon, the State of Palestine, Belarus, Georgia and Cuba.
READ MORE HERE
This announcement was made by Minister of Home Affairs, Malusi Gigaba on Tuesday in Pretoria.
Citizens from countries which will now no longer require a visa to travel to SA include Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Iran, Lebanon, the State of Palestine, Belarus, Georgia and Cuba.
READ MORE HERE
Last edited:[201]