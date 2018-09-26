World South Africa Waives Visa For Many Countries, Excludes Nigeria [SEE LIST] - News24

In a bid to boost tourism to the country, South Africa is finalising a number of visa waiver agreements with other countries, allowing travellers to enter the country without a visa.

This announcement was made by Minister of Home Affairs, Malusi Gigaba on Tuesday in Pretoria.

Citizens from countries which will now no longer require a visa to travel to SA include Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Iran, Lebanon, the State of Palestine, Belarus, Georgia and Cuba.





