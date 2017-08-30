South-east state governors are currently in a meeting with the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Namdi Kanu. The meeting, which is being attended by the five governors from the region, is currently going on at the lodge of the Enugu State governor’s lodge in Enugu. Emmanuel Uzor, the Chief Press Secretary of Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi, revealed this on his Facebook page on Wednesday. The November 18 Anambra governorship election was expected to be top of the agenda of the meeting. More to come...