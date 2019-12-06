Metro Sowore Mobbed By Excited Family Members And Friends After His Release (Video) – Nairaland

#1
Watch the moment excited Nigerians and family members mobbed Sowore after his release by the DSS.

Sowore was arrested on the 3rd of August 2019 by the Nigerian Authorities following a planned protest by Mr. Sowore, Idris Abdulkareem and others....


