The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, and his co-accused, Olawale Bakare, after spending 124 days in their custody.
Sowore and Bakare were let off the hook of the DSS at 7:15p.m. yesterday....
