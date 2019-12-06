Metro DSS frees Sowore, pays N100,000 fine as women protest nude – Newtelegraph

#1
The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, and his co-accused, Olawale Bakare, after spending 124 days in their custody.

Sowore and Bakare were let off the hook of the DSS at 7:15p.m. yesterday....

sowore.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2PjzAZJ

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top