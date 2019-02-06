Wole Soyinka, Nobel laureate, has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of protecting and rewarding killers of Bola Ige, former minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation. In a statement on Tuesday titled “Trivialise corruption, Neutralise justice”, Soyinka said the Nigerian government had refused the offer of assistance from …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2REXCxr
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2REXCxr
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[32]