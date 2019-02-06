Politics Soyinka accuses Obasanjo of rewarding Bola Ige’s killers – TheCable

#1
Wole Soyinka, Nobel laureate, has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of protecting and rewarding killers of Bola Ige, former minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation. In a statement on Tuesday titled “Trivialise corruption, Neutralise justice”, Soyinka said the Nigerian government had refused the offer of assistance from …



Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2REXCxr
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[32]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top