World Spain Bans Catalonia From Declaring Independence

Discussion in 'World News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 5, 2017 at 3:19 PM.

    The Spanish government has suspended the Catalan parliamentary session planned for Monday in which a declaration of independence from Spain was expected to be made.

    The country’s constitutional court said such a declaration would be “a breach of the constitution”.

    Tensions between the central government and the region have mounted following last weekend's referendum on secession, which saw violent clashes between Catalan citizens and the national police.

    Catalan President Carles Puigdemont had earlier said his government planned to declare independence in the wake of the secession referendum, “in a matter of days”.

    But the opposition socialist bloc in the regional parliament had called for Monday’s session to be blocked.

    Spain’s King Felipe VI also condemned the actions of the Catalan administration, saying the situation in Spain had become “very serious” and that those who had organised the vote were “outside the law”.

    Source: Independent UK
     
