Spain’s Socialist prime minister defended Wednesday arms deliveries to Saudi Arabia despite an outcry over the murder of a Saudi journalist, saying it was in the country’s “interests” to keep selling military hardware to the kingdom.
“If you ask me where I stand today.....
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2As67GZ
Get more World News
“If you ask me where I stand today.....
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2As67GZ
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[37]