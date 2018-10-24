World Spain Defends Selling Arms To Saudi Despite Khashoggi’s Murder – Channels Television

#1
Spain’s Socialist prime minister defended Wednesday arms deliveries to Saudi Arabia despite an outcry over the murder of a Saudi journalist, saying it was in the country’s “interests” to keep selling military hardware to the kingdom.

“If you ask me where I stand today.....



Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2As67GZ

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[37]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top