Entertainment Spice Girls reveal 2019 UK reunion tour details – Vanguard News Nigeria

#1
The Spice Girls on Monday released details of a 2019 UK reunion tour which will see them play Wembley Stadium, Britain’s biggest venue, but all without Victoria Beckham.

The 1990s pop phenomenon will take the stage in six British cities next year, including Manchester on June 1, the Scottish …



via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2AOaDzM

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[75]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top