    An unidentified policemen, Monday, sustained gunshot injuries during a gun battle between some herdsmen and a team of policemen from the Ughelli Area Command, Delta State.

    The incident, it was gathered, occurred at Bridge 4, along the Ohoror axis of the East-West Road in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

    Confirming the incident to Vanguard yesterday, a top official of the Ohoror community executive, who accompanied the police team, headed by the Ughelli Area Commander, Mr. Usman Ndanbabo, on the operation, disclosed that one of the herdsmen was apprehended while others, numbering over 20, fled into the bush.

    The source said: “When the Area Commander saw the herdsmen, he beckoned on them in his native tongue to come to him so that they can talk. But they refused. Before we knew what was happening, there were gunshots from both sides as the herdsmen fled in all directions. “

    At the end of the day, a policeman was shot, while one of the herdsmen, who fled into the river with his AK-47, was apprehended and immediately taken to the Police Command headquarters, Asaba, for investigation.”
     
