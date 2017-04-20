Canada-based Nigerian songstress, Stephanie Otobo has taken a step further her alleged love affairs with Apostle Johnson Suleman. A letter dated April 19 2017 with case file number CV-17-573595, signed by Registrar of the Ontario Superior Court and addressed to Apostle Suleman’s Ontario residence, posited that Otobo has filed a lawsuit, claiming Canadian $5milion for damages. The suit, also seeks an order restraining Suleman from contacting and communication, directly or indirectly, with Otobo while in Canada, and restraining the Apostle Suleman from being at a distance of at least 500 meters from the plaintiff. According to Canada laws, Suleman has within 40 (forty days) to serve and file his statement of defense. In the event of his failure to appear before the Ontario Superior Court, however, judgment may still be given against him without further notice given to him. See a copy of the suit shared by SaharaReporters below: