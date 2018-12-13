  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Business Stocks Market Capitalisation Loses N28bn On Renewed Profit Taking – Leadership Newspaper

#1
The Nigerian stocks market closed negative, yesterday as the market capitalisation lost N28 billion, amid renewed profit taking.

The All Share Index (ASI) was down by 76.37 absolute points, representing a decrease of 0.25 per cent to close at 30,642.35 points. Similarly, the market capitalisation decreased by N28 …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2PxYWkI

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[72]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top