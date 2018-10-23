Walmart is making free two-day shipping available on more items and simplifying the returns process for customers.
Walmart has partnered with "hundreds" of its third-party marketplace sellers to offer free two-day shipping on "millions more" items on Walmart.com....
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2D2EXIY
Get more World News
Walmart has partnered with "hundreds" of its third-party marketplace sellers to offer free two-day shipping on "millions more" items on Walmart.com....
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2D2EXIY
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[48]