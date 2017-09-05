The Federal Government has fixed Wednesday to meet with the leadership of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD). The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, who convened the meeting said it would hold at 12 noon on September 6 in place of November 2 as earlier planned. Nigige explained in a statement on Monday that the doctors had reached an agreement with the Federal Ministry of Health on their six-point demand with timelines duly signed. He, however, expressed disappointment and shock at what he described as the “sudden U-turn” by the leadership of the association and asked them to go back to work.