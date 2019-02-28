The undergraduate student of the Kogi State University identified as Daniel Usman, who was shot dead during the Presidential and National Assembly election in Kogi State, has been buried.
Student shot dead during election in Kogi, buried Daniel Usman was shot dead in Ajetachi, Dekina …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2EmMBft
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Student shot dead during election in Kogi, buried Daniel Usman was shot dead in Ajetachi, Dekina …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2EmMBft
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]