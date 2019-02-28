Metro Student shot dead during election in Kogi, buried – Laila’s Blog

The undergraduate student of the Kogi State University identified as Daniel Usman, who was shot dead during the Presidential and National Assembly election in Kogi State, has been buried.

Daniel Usman was shot dead in Ajetachi, Dekina



