Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro Suicide Prevention Is Everybody’s Business – Thisdaylive

#1
The World Mental Health Day is marked annually on October 10 to raise awareness about mental health issues with a specific theme each year.

The theme for this year is Suicide Prevention. Suicide is a global public health challenge. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that …

mental.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/35kMKgj

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top