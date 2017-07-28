The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, on Thursday blasted some Nothern governors for what he described as lazy attitude to governance. The Sultan stated this at a joint meeting of the Northern Governors’ Forum and traditional rulers at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna. The sultan said the governors must show practical commitment to discharging their duties by avoiding procrastination and implementing decisions capable of turning around the poor situation of the north. He said: “it is an indication that the northern establishment is set for self-evaluation. It is no longer prepared to pamper the issue of poor development in the north as the sultan’s call on the region’s political leadership to brace to the challenges of development is unmistakeable'.