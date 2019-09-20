Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi is now Nigeria's most expensive player in the English premier league according to statistics published in a new report.who has been in a rich vein from this season with 2 goals in 16 appearances is being courted by Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, which has seen his value rise from €35 million to €45 million (approximately N17.73 billion in Nigerian currency ) according to financial experts from transfermarkt.de