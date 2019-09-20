Sports Wilfred Ndidi Is Nigeria’s Highest Paid Player In Europe - Nairaland

Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi is the highest-paid Super Eagles player in Europe this season, Sports Extra reports.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Foxes from Genk for £17m in 2016, earns £3.9m per annum, (approximately £75,000 a week) according to a study by Spotrac.

Ndidi, barring any last-minute hitch, will play his 100th game for Leicester City in Saturday’s clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at the King Power Stadium.

ndidi.jpg

