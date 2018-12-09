  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Sports Super Falcons boss say Nigeria can progress to World Cup knock-out stage – pulse.ng

#1
Thomas Dennerby is optimistic about the Super Falcons chances at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Super Falcons boss Thomas Dennerby has stated that Nigeria can progress to the knock-out stage of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The Super Falcons are …



read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2G6mXjf

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top