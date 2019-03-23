President Muhammadu Buhari says he believes in the will of the people and cannot put pressure on voters to elect leaders they do not like.
Buhari statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday, dismissed insinuations that …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Cv0IiQ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Buhari statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday, dismissed insinuations that …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Cv0IiQ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]