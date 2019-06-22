advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Politics Supreme Court Sacks Niger, Edo Reps – Leadership Newspaper

The Supreme Court ysterday sacked two newly inaugurated members of the House of Representatives.

The apex court which delivered judgement in two separate pre-election matters decided cases against the member sworn-in to represent Akoko-Edo federal constituency of Edo State, Hon. KabiruAdjoto and his counterpart from Magama/Rijau …

