Politics Supreme Court takes further decision on Kwara APC leadership tussle – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Supreme Court on Monday fixed April 10, to hear an appeal in the All Progressive Congress (APC) leadership struggle in Kwara State.

The apex court fixed the date, because hearing notices were not served on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the caretaker chairman of …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2VAfpJa

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top